× Toomey to Vote Yes on Kavanaugh, Casey to Vote No

WASHINGTON, D.C.- Pennsylvania’s two United States Senators are split along party lines when it comes to the vote for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Republican Senator Pat Toomey issued a statement Thursday evening in support of Kavanaugh. That came after the 9-hour hearing where Dr. Christine Blasey Ford emotionally testified she was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh in high school. In Judge Kavanaugh’s testimony, he forcefully denied the accusation.

“I found Dr. Ford’s testimony to be sincere and moving, but lacking important specifics,” read Toomey’s statement. “Judge Kavanaugh’s repeated and unequivocal denial was also sincere and very persuasive. In addition, Judge Kavanaugh’s testimony has been corroborated and Dr. Ford’s testimony has not. All of the witnesses she claimed were present, including her lifelong friend, either failed to corroborate, or refuted, her testimony.”

Toomey’s statement commended both of them for testifying under “such unfortunate and avoidable circumstances.” And called them and their families victims of a “shamefully politicized process.”

Democratic Senator Bob Casey went on Twitter after the hearing to express his continued opposition to the Kavanaugh nomination, saying “I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.” He joined many fellow Democratic senators calling for an FBI investigation into the allegations.

I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. It is appalling that the White House and Senate Republicans would move forward with this nomination without an FBI investigation into these allegations. As I have said before, I will vote against his nomination. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) September 28, 2018

Casey has been opposed to President Trump’s pick for the vacant Supreme Court seat since before Kavanaugh was even named the nominee. He released a statement the day the president nominated Kavanaugh that he would oppose that nomination no matter who it was.