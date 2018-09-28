Second Frat Brother Sentenced in Fraternity Hazing Death

Posted 8:22 pm, September 28, 2018, by

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — A second sentencing was held Friday in a hazing death at Penn State.

Joseph Ems from Philadelphia received a year of probation after pleading guilty last month to hazing and alcohol charges in connection with the death of pledge Timothy Piazza.

Piazza died last year after a night of heavy drinking at the Beta Theta Pi house on Penn State’s main campus.

Ryan Burke of Scranton was the first brother to be sentenced in this case.

He received house arrest and probation back in August.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s