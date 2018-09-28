× Second Frat Brother Sentenced in Fraternity Hazing Death

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — A second sentencing was held Friday in a hazing death at Penn State.

Joseph Ems from Philadelphia received a year of probation after pleading guilty last month to hazing and alcohol charges in connection with the death of pledge Timothy Piazza.

Piazza died last year after a night of heavy drinking at the Beta Theta Pi house on Penn State’s main campus.

Ryan Burke of Scranton was the first brother to be sentenced in this case.

He received house arrest and probation back in August.