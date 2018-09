Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Lackawanna County Commissioners showed off the progress at the new Government Center at the Globe on Friday.

The former Globe store on Wyoming Avenue in Scranton will soon be home to most county offices.

The floor that will house the Human Services offices is almost complete.

Commissioners say those offices could move in as soon as November.

Plans are to have all the offices inside the Globe by January in Scranton.