× More Calls for Help after Kavanaugh Hearing

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — The Kavanaugh hearings on Capitol Hill are having an impact on area crisis hotlines.

The phones at Women’s Resources of Monroe County are ringing more than usual.

“We weren’t expecting that,” said volunteer coordinator Yvonne Downs.

After Christine Blasey Ford’s opening testimony Thursday, calls and in-person visits to the domestic violence center went up about 10 percent.

“For survivors, seeing this woman who maybe has a very similar story to what happened to them get up and state this very publicly, that gives them courage too,” Lauren Peterson said.

The increase in phone calls here is not isolated. In fact, a national hotline has received more than double its usual amount of calls.

Counselors tell Newswatch 16 Ford’s testimony has opened old wounds for some sexual assault survivors.

“You work through things and you think that you have things managed and you have all your coping skills in place and then something out of the blue like triggers some emotion,” said Yvonne Downs.

Downs is an abuse survivor who now works as a women’s resources volunteer coordinator.

“We really have to rely on each other and be able to talk to each other and have a safe place for people.”

As the Kavanaugh confirmation talks continue, Peterson reminds anyone who needs help that the crisis hotline is staffed 24 hours a day.

“We’re here for you no matter what.”