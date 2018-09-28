More Calls for Help after Kavanaugh Hearing

Posted 4:48 pm, September 28, 2018, by

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — The Kavanaugh hearings on Capitol Hill are having an impact on area crisis hotlines.

The phones at Women’s Resources of Monroe County are ringing more than usual.

“We weren’t expecting that,” said volunteer coordinator Yvonne Downs.

After Christine Blasey Ford’s opening testimony Thursday, calls and in-person visits to the domestic violence center went up about 10 percent.

“For survivors, seeing this woman who maybe has a very similar story to what happened to them get up and state this very publicly, that gives them courage too,” Lauren Peterson said.

Related Story
Kavanaugh Nomination Advances Amid Flake’s Call for FBI Probe, Senate Vote Delay

The increase in phone calls here is not isolated. In fact, a national hotline has received more than double its usual amount of calls.

Counselors tell Newswatch 16 Ford’s testimony has opened old wounds for some sexual assault survivors.

“You work through things and you think that you have things managed and you have all your coping skills in place and then something out of the blue like triggers some emotion,” said Yvonne Downs.

Downs is an abuse survivor who now works as a women’s resources volunteer coordinator.

“We really have to rely on each other and be able to talk to each other and have a safe place for people.”

As the Kavanaugh confirmation talks continue, Peterson reminds anyone who needs help that the crisis hotline is staffed 24 hours a day.

“We’re here for you no matter what.”

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment