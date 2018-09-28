Moen Celebrates 50 Years in Pine Grove

PINE GROVE, Pa. -- Traditionally, 50-year celebrations are marked with gold but for the Moen Manufacturing plant in Pine Grove, it's stainless steel that has kept the place going for half a century.

Since 1968. Moen in Pine Grove has been forming stainless steel sinks and now it's time to celebrate.

Balloons, cupcakes, and t-shirts helped to celebrate 50 years for the manufacturing company in Schuylkill County.

"IT produces a lot of jobs for the people around here and helps the economy and everything else," Austin Frank said.

"I am pretty lucky. I only live a couple minutes away. I am just fortunate to be here," Craig Krause said.

Moen in Pine Grove is the only stainless-steel kitchen sink manufacturer in North America.

The 50,000-square-foot plant operates Monday through Friday on two shifts a day with more than 50 employees.

From raw material to finished bowls, workers can make upwards of 600 sinks a day.

"It has been very good employment," Bruce Boyer said. "We have had few layoffs. The pay scale was always good for this area and it was a nice place to work."

"I just retired," Edward Wolfe said. "I put 46 and three months in this place. I seen it when there was only a handful of equipment in the building."

Workers tell Newswatch 16 they are excited for what the future will bring.

"When I started here, I did not think this place would go this long and when we were here for the 25th reunion, a lot of people said I do not think you'll see a 50-year reunion, and it's been here for 50 years," Frank said.

Workers at the Moen plant in Pine Grove hope that the first 50 years leads to another 50.

