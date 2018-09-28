Man Sentenced to Jail Time after Groping Shoppers at Boscov’s

Posted 4:40 pm, September 28, 2018, by , Updated at 04:43PM, September 28, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man was sentenced on Friday up to two years in jail after pleading guilty to indecent assault earlier this year.

John Deeley, was charged after inappropriately touching women at Boscov’s in the Marketplace at Steamtown.

Deeley is now registered as a sexually violent predator and will have to report to the state police every three months for the rest of his life.

Deeley had a history of sexual offenses but District Attorney Mark Powell says he never had to register as a sex offender before because those cases came before the passage of Megan’s Law.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s