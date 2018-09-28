× Man Sentenced to Jail Time after Groping Shoppers at Boscov’s

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man was sentenced on Friday up to two years in jail after pleading guilty to indecent assault earlier this year.

John Deeley, was charged after inappropriately touching women at Boscov’s in the Marketplace at Steamtown.

Deeley is now registered as a sexually violent predator and will have to report to the state police every three months for the rest of his life.

Deeley had a history of sexual offenses but District Attorney Mark Powell says he never had to register as a sex offender before because those cases came before the passage of Megan’s Law.