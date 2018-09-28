× Luzerne County Receives Grant Money to Fix Bridges

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Luzerne County is getting $5 million in federal funds to fix bridges and beautify streetscapes.

County manager Dave Pedri says $1.6 million is going to build a new bridge on Division Street linking Wilkes-Barre to Hanover Township.

The bridge was shut down in 2009 and fell apart in 2014.

Bill Williams has lived nearby his whole life and can’t wait for it to be finished.

“I hope I live that long. I’d like to drive over it,” said Williams.

Pedri says the new bridge is expected to be finished in two years.