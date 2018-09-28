Lackawanna Trail vs Mid-Valley

Posted 11:36 pm, September 28, 2018, by , Updated at 11:39PM, September 28, 2018

Trail has the inside track on the #1 seed in District 2, and will be looking to solidify their position against the banged-up Spartans

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s