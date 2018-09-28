Driver Heads to Trial after Wreck with Trooper
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man accused of getting into a crash with a state trooper will head to trial in Snyder County.
Joshua Super-Scretching from Philadelphia was in court on Friday near Selinsgrove.
Super-Scretching and trooper Alex Barretts were hurt in the wreck near Kreamer back in July.
Both of their SUV’s flipped and both were injured.
Super-Scretching faces minor traffic violations and driving without a proper license in Snyder County.
40.811288 -76.975827