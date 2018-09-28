× Driver Heads to Trial after Wreck with Trooper

MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man accused of getting into a crash with a state trooper will head to trial in Snyder County.

Joshua Super-Scretching from Philadelphia was in court on Friday near Selinsgrove.

Super-Scretching and trooper Alex Barretts were hurt in the wreck near Kreamer back in July.

Both of their SUV’s flipped and both were injured.

Super-Scretching faces minor traffic violations and driving without a proper license in Snyder County.