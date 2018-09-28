× Colleges Against Cancer Accepting Donations at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — People visiting the Bloomsburg Fair on Friday can donate money to help the fight against pediatric cancer.

Bloomsburg University’s club, Colleges Against Cancer, is collecting donations.

Students from the university have been at the fair all day.

“We are just all about giving back and helping everyone who has experienced cancer and the families themselves, anything,” said Dariann Pastelok.

The fundraiser started after the song of a long-time fair vendor was diagnosed with cancer.

All of the money raised goes to Bloomsburg University’s Go 4 The Goal Foundation and the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville.