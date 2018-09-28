Colleges Against Cancer Accepting Donations at the Bloomsburg Fair

Posted 4:17 pm, September 28, 2018, by

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — People visiting the Bloomsburg Fair on Friday can donate money to help the fight against pediatric cancer.

Bloomsburg University’s club, Colleges Against Cancer, is collecting donations.

Students from the university have been at the fair all day.

“We are just all about giving back and helping everyone who has experienced cancer and the families themselves, anything,” said Dariann Pastelok.

The fundraiser started after the song of a long-time fair vendor was diagnosed with cancer.

All of the money raised goes to Bloomsburg University’s Go 4 The Goal Foundation and the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s