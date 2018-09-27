× Teen Hailed as Hero for Performing Heimlich

SCRANTON, Pa. — A high school junior from Scranton is being hailed as a hero for saving a woman who was eating at his family’s restaurant. The teen says anyone could have done what he did.

Dominic Argenta, 16, often helps out at Victoria’s, his family’s restaurant in downtown Scranton. He likes it, he says, because he gets to eat for free but Dominic’s presence on Penn Avenue back on July first proved to be priceless.

“All of a sudden, the lady began to choke on her food and I stood up and there was a circle around her. No one knew what to do, everyone was scared. I said for everyone to get out of the way, I knew what to do. I started performing the Heimlich and by the time I was done the paramedics were here,” Dominic recalled.

State Representative Marty Flynn and the paramedics who were here back in July stopped by the restaurant to commend Dominic. But he says he doesn’t need any special recognition.

“I don’t feel like a hero, I did what I had to do, and I went back to eating my cheeseburger.”

He may be humble, but the paramedics with Commonwealth Health Ambulance say Dominic’s quick thinking saved the woman’s life.

“We were dispatched for a female who was choking, not breathing. They said she was blue. And we showed up to a very different picture, she was smiling with her family, she was at her granddaughter’s birthday. We came to find out that Dominic used the Heimlich maneuver using his training and saved her life,” said Commonwealth Health paramedic Erin Dalia.

The woman from Scranton wasn’t able to make the ceremony at Victoria’s but has shared her gratitude with Dominic and his family.

Dominic says he learned how to do the Heimlich when he was in eighth grade, and never had to use it before. He knows now how important it was to learn.

“We often rely on the bystanders to start CPR, start the Heimlich maneuver, and that really gives us the difference between life and death sometimes,” Dalia added.