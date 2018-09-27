LIVE NOW: Kavanaugh Testifies Before Senate Judiciary Committee

Students Lessen Stress with Dogs at Bloomsburg University

Posted 4:57 pm, September 27, 2018

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A group of certified therapy dogs and their owners paid a visit to Bloomsburg University’s campus on Thursday.

The event called Stress Less with Pets was held in hopes of giving students a stress-free space.

A campus group called the Husky Paws put on the event. The group also handed out stress less kits to help students learn about stress management.

“There is such a mental release once you pet a dog. It’s all things good and happy and fuzzy,” said Cayenne Bengochea.

The long-term goal for the group is to have Stress Less with Pets every week on the campus in Columbia County.

