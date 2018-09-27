Police Investigating Shooting in Plymouth

Plymouth police investigating shooting Off Washington Ave @WNEP pic.twitter.com/OM4mOGygMY — Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) September 27, 2018

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — A gunshot victim was found on the street early Thursday morning in Luzerne County.

That shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. outside Robby Nick’s Sports Bar on East Main Street in Plymouth.

The owner of the business says his bar was closed and he was outside trying to break up a fight between two men when he heard the shots.

Police say one man shot another man several times. The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

There is no word on his name or condition.

Police are checking surveillance video and talking with witnesses to figure out exactly what happened.

The owner of the bar says there’s been trouble in this area before and he now plans to close this place.

Plymouth police continue their investigation.

The shooter is not in custody.

Update: Plymouth police say shooter not in custody — Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) September 27, 2018