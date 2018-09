Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A bathroom peeper in Pike County could spend nearly two years behind bars.

Caitland Williams of Lords Valley was sentenced Thursday to between 11 and 23 months behind bars.

Williams has to register as a sex offender.

In June, Williams pleaded guilty to invasion of privacy and wiretapping.

State police say Williams used a cellphone in 2015 to record women and children in the bathroom at the Dunkin Donuts and Xtra Mart near Blooming Grove.