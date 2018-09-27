LIVE: Kavanaugh, Ford Testify on Sexual Assault Allegations

New Plaque Unveiled at Joe Palooka Monument

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People can now learn more about a monument to a home-grown comic hero in Luzerne County.

A new plaque was placed on the Joe Palooka Monument along Route 309 near Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

It details the history of the comic strip, and its creator, Ham Fisher, who was born in Wilkes-Barre.

Businessman Max Bartikowski donated the plaque because of what the monument and its history means to the area.

The Palooka character from the 40s and 50s was a heavyweight boxer and war hero.

The monument was refurbished earlier this year in Luzerne County.

