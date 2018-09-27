New Midway Amusements at the Bloomsburg Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- One of the most popular attractions at the Bloomsburg Fair year after year is the midway. That is where you'll find the nearly 50 rides and many of the games.

But this year, the midway looks different. For 45 years, Reithoffer Shows provided rides and games at the fair. This year. Amusements of America is here instead. Amusements of America owner Morris Vivona says his goal was to make the midway friendlier.

"We opened up the entrances on both ends. We brought in a front entrance marquee. We changed the midway to a big oval so there's not so many cut-throughs so people can get around easier," Vivona explained.

Fairgoers tell Newswatch 16 they're happy with the new look.

In this story 2018 Bloomsburg Fair

"I think they look a lot nicer than they usually do and there's a lot more it seems like," said Melissa Fasold of Catawissa.

Tim Swafford of Nescopeck brought his great-granddaughters to the fair. He thinks the rides are laid out better this year.

"They've got them all together. The smaller rides for the 6 year old and the bigger rides for the 11 year old. They can mix and match," Swafford said.

"I think they're faster but I don't know," Brooke Sheriff of Elysburg said.

"I just think they got better than last year," Leah Sheriff said.

Amusements of America is the same company that operated rides at last year's Ohio State Fair. One of those rides malfunctioned, killing a rider. Amusements of America was cleared of wrongdoing and the Bloomsburg Fair says it's one of the safest ride companies around.

Vivona says rides are inspected daily and before they're allowed to open.

"Every ride has a checklist that is specified to that particular ride. They're done by supervisors and foremen and ride inspectors every day before we open," Vivona said.