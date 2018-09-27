New Health Facility for Patients in Ringtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RINGTOWN, Pa. -- Nestled in the rolling hills of Ringtown sits a brand new St. Lukes Health Center that just opened in early September.

"It's a great primary care medicine practice that takes care of patients with no insurance, medical assistance, with Medicare or if they have commercial insurance and just can't find a doctor," said Micah Gursky.

This is the third rural health clinic that St. Lukes has opened in the Schuylkill and Carbon County region.

The building is actually owned by the borough and gives patients a place to go close to home, instead of having to drive great distances.

"We do immunizations, we do vaccines, we do physicals, we do work physicals, we do school physicals. We also answer people's health questions because a lot of times, the primary care office is where you go if you have a health question about you or your family," said Gursky.

"This is really nice because I'm from a small town, so to be able to work for a company like St. Luke's but still be in a small town environment, I was really excited to come on board here," said Sarah Magula, nurse practitioner.

This facility in Ringtown is open for patients, Monday through Friday.