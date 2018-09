A Continuing Partnership: Officials with Mohegan Sun Pocono and Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza held a news conference to announce an extended partnership which includes naming rights through January 2030. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/xZ9aTvoTNk — Allen Vickers (@AllenWNEP) September 27, 2018

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Officials with Mohegan Sun Pocono and Mohegan Sun Arena announce Thursday that their partnership will continue.

The deal includes naming rights to the arena and will continue through January 2030.

The deal is worth $275,000 for the first five years and $300,000 for the next five years.