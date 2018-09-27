LIVE: Kavanaugh, Ford Testify on Sexual Assault Allegations

Man, Juvenile Charged in Rape of Teen Girl

Posted 1:17 pm, September 27, 2018, by

HAZLETON, Pa. — A man and a 16-year-old boy are facing charges after police say they raped an unconscious girl at a party.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of South Wyoming and Juniper Streets in Hazleton.

Police arrested Cristian Veloz, 18, of West Hazleton, on charges of rape of an unconscious victim and sexual assault.

Police said the 16-year-old victim’s friend walked in on the sexual assault and then took her to another home.

A 16-year-old juvenile was also arrested and will face juvenile charges in Luzerne County.

Veloz was locked up without bail.

