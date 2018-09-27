Local Students and Workers React to Kavanaugh Hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Students at the University of Scranton say it's not uncommon for them to see friends posting about their story of sexual assault on social media, especially in the wake of the Kavanaugh hearings.

All these stories and allegations of sexual assault can be difficult for victims.

However, at the same time, officials say more are coming forward and saying, “Me Too.”

Junior Grace Huddock wore a “We Can Do It” sweater with a purpose.

She said she is one of two women and genders studies majors on campus. She has been glued to the coverage of the Kavanaugh hearings on TV and on her phone, much like other students.

“I ran into a girl when I was getting lunch today who was watching the case on her phone and so was I and we both kind of laughed and said we're both watching it, we both want to hear her testimony,” Huddock said.

“There's definitely been a large social media presence with this. We've seen a lot of #MeToo's,” Student Jason Galarza said.

With all this coverage, students said more people are coming out to say they're victims of sexual assault too.

“I'm seeing a lot of people personally coming out and telling their stories, which I think is very difficult to do,” Student Anna Giannantonio said.

In Luzerne County, Ruth’s Place is the only emergency shelter for single women.

Workers said it can be empowering for sexual assault survivors to tell their stories, but it can also be difficult, so it’s important for victims to distract themselves sometimes.

“Take a walk, do a puzzle, do arts and crafts or something, something to just calm you and get your mind off of it,” Crystal Kotlowski of Ruth’s Place said.

The non-profit is actually having its biggest fundraiser of the year to help sexual assault victims this Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. Workers hope all this coverage inspires more people to speak out.

“Our walk is a safe place to get together, speak to the staff if you need any help. We're all going to be there that day, so we're all there for you,” Kotlowski said.