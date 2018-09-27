× Fall Fun On Tap: Family Friendly Oktoberfest Hits Carbon County

From Bavarian eats to live oom-pah music, a place in Carbon County is getting ready to break out the Lederhosen.

It all ties into the family friendly Oktoberfest hitting Blue Mountain Resort near Palmerton this weekend.

It runs Saturday (9/29) and Sunday (9/30) from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the two-day event on Thursday.

Head here for details on Oktoberfest including the menu and the free activities for kids.

Money raised this weekend goes toward a campaign aimed at improving every Main Street in the Lehigh Valley, one project at a time.

Workers with the Carbon County Chamber say the project is done through targeted investments in:

urban planning

sidewalk beautification

façade improvement

The Chamber Foundation’s mission is to improve the appearance and vitality of every Main Street in the Lehigh Valley. In keeping with the goal of urban revitalization, our grant dollars help to fund a variety of projects intended to visually enhance our downtowns and surrounding traditional neighborhoods.To learn more about the Main Street project, head here! For details on the grant program used in the revitalization projects in the Lehigh Valley, head to this link!