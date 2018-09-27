Need glasses when looking at your smartphone? The Smartphone Magnifier claims to allow you to watch movies, read small print and even examine documents all from the little screen on your smartphone without glasses. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?
Does It Really Work: Smartphone Magnifier
-
Does It Really Work: Micro Mechanic
-
Does It Really Work: Zoom Tubes
-
Does It Really Work: Peticare
-
Does It Really Work: RapidBath
-
Does It Really Work: Nutrislicer
-
-
Does It Really Work: Lizard Cam
-
Does It Really Work: No-Spill Gas Tank
-
Does It Really Work: Red Copper Flipwich
-
Does It Really Work: Magic Ear
-
Does It Really Work: Easy View HD Glare Blocker
-
-
Does It Really Work: Healthy Steps Coffee Press
-
Does It Really Work: Hercules Garden Hose
-
Does It Really Work: Copper Chef Perfect Egg Maker