Church Thanks Volunteers Who Helped After Flooding in Bradford County

NEW ALBANY, Pa. — A community in Bradford County found a way to thank some gas company employees who have been helping the recovery after several flash floods this summer.

The New Albany United Methodist Church treated those volunteers to a dinner Thursday night.

Folks piled into the dining area inside the New Albany United Methodist Church for an evening of good food and good company.

However, this wasn’t just a regular church dinner, this was a way of thanking the numerous gas company employees from Southwestern Energy who have been helping New Albany recover after several flash floods hit the borough this summer.

“We thought it was a nice idea and we appreciate what they’re doing for our town, our community,” said Cindy Tims, a member of the church who helped cook the dinner.

New Albany was left devastated after all those floods from heavy rain continued to hit the community in July and August.

The New Albany Community Library was washed away by strong water from a nearby creek.

“The second round of flooding in August, it was kind of just a waking nightmare. You couldn’t really believe that you`re having it again after we had the bridge taken out in July,” said New Albany Mayor Dan Dunham.

Dale Hatch’s house sits next to where the library once stood.

“We had eight feet of water around the backside of the house. Everything piled up against the bridge and then the water just backed up,” said Hatch.

According to the mayor’s wife, there are still homes with no heat or hot water. Borough officials are working to get that fixed as soon as possible.

Michelle Dunham says the good thing is an area business has offered to repair furnaces in those homes.

“We did have a company call last night with interest in helping the community,” said Dunham. “I will be speaking with them this evening about our needs. they also offered labor if we were interested in that.”

And Dunham says other companies have also done the same.

“B and K Construction and they donated a dump truck and an excavator. They also donated two employees to run them as well,” said Dunham.