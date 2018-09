WWII soldier PFC Willard Jenkins finally being laid to rest in his hometown of Scranton today 74 years after he was killed fighting in Holland. Members of his own unit served as pallbearers. pic.twitter.com/IZV0kDOLXA — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) September 26, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. — A World War II soldier who died during the war 74 years ago has been laid to rest in Lackawanna County.

The remains of Pvt. Willard “Bud” Jenkins were returned home last week.

The Army used DNA technology to identify his body.

A procession Wednesday morning took Pvt. Jenkins to his final rest at Abington Hills Cemetery.