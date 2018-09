× Woman Admits to Theft of Guns, Jewelry in Ashley

ASHLEY, Pa. — A woman is facing felony charges after admitting to stealing guns and jewelry from a home in Ashley over the weekend.

Officials say, Heather Kephart, 39, told police she stole 17 guns and several pieces of jewelry from the residence on Carey Street so that she could pay off a $3,000 drug debt.

Kephart is locked up on felony theft charges in Luzerne County.