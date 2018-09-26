You might notice a thick layer of dew and fog as you head out the door in the morning. Find out why what that is in this week's Wham Cam.
Wham Cam: More Fog and Dew in the Mornings?
-
Wham Cam: Horizon Visibility?
-
Wham Cam: Hurricane?
-
Wham Cam: Ancient Concrete?
-
Wham Cam: Are ATMs Older Than Joe Snedeker?
-
Wham Cam: Cashew?
-
-
Wham Cam: Percentages of America’s Use of Renewable Resources?
-
Wham Cam: Hurricane Paths?
-
Wham Cam: More Vehicles or Humans on Earth?
-
Wham Cam: How Does a Hurricane Become a Typhoon?
-
Wham Cam: Warmest Time of Year on Average?
-
-
Wham Cam: Mosquitoes Bother to Suck Blood?
-
Wham Cam: Highest Temp to Hit the Scranton Area?
-
Wham Cam: Club Sandwich?