Two Insurance Agents Charged with Fraud in Lackawanna County

Posted 3:46 pm, September 26, 2018, by

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Two insurance agents are charged with faking a claim for flood damages in Lackawanna County.

Investigators believe Peter Dutter, 54, of Clarks Summit, and Brian Gray, 53, of Gouldsboro, coached a homeowner on how to fake a claim to get reimbursed for flood damage in August that was not covered by his policy.

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Insurance Fraud Task Force said Dutter told the homeowner to claim the damage came from a blocked sewer line and not from floodwaters. Investigators said Dutter and Gray asked a plumber to provide a fake invoice for sewer work. The plumber was actually a detective for the task force.

Both face insurance fraud, theft, and conspiracy charges.

 

