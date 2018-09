× Sunbury Council Votes to Borrow $500,000 in Credit

SUNBURY, Pa. — Officials in Sunbury are trying to keep the city open for business.

During a special meeting on Wednesday, city council voted to borrow a $500,000 line of credit. The money will make sure that Sunbury will be able to continue operating for the rest of the year.

According to Sunbury’s treasurer, the city was struggling to stay afloat.

This money will help pay the bills.