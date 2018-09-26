Street Flooding in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The rain on Wednesday caused heavy flooding on a street in Scranton.

The 2600 block of Pittston Avenue in south Scranton was washed out, but drivers didn't seem to let that stop them from plowing through.

Neighbors living on this road say this happens every time there's a lot of rain, and they want something to be done to prevent it.

"We have people that live here. Their basements are flooded. We have taxpayers that pay money, have businesses here. We're just asking that they would take into consideration to look at what the problem is and fix it due to we are taxpayers of the city," said Darrell Palmer of Scranton.

People here believe the drainage system is outdated and cannot handle all this rainfall and runoff from the hilly streets on Scranton's south side.