Street Flooding in Scranton

Posted 10:14 pm, September 26, 2018, by , Updated at 09:33PM, September 26, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The rain on Wednesday caused heavy flooding on a street in Scranton.

The 2600 block of Pittston Avenue in south Scranton was washed out, but drivers didn't seem to let that stop them from plowing through.

Neighbors living on this road say this happens every time there's a lot of rain, and they want something to be done to prevent it.

"We have people that live here. Their basements are flooded. We have taxpayers that pay money, have businesses here. We're just asking that they would take into consideration to look at what the problem is and fix it due to we are taxpayers of the city," said Darrell Palmer of Scranton.

People here believe the drainage system is outdated and cannot handle all this rainfall and runoff from the hilly streets on Scranton's south side.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s