Scranton Prep Girls Soccer Undefeated in League Play

The Scranton Prep girls soccer team is dominating the Lackawanna League right now. They're 8-0 in league play. Doug Knieser is in his 17th year as head coach of the Classics. Not only does he think this is one of his most talented teams, but it might be the deepest team he's had, as well.

