× Red Cross Installs Fire Alarms In Bradford County

TOWANDA, Pa. — Red Cross workers installed high-tech lithium fire alarms at homes in Towanda. It takes these workers five minutes to put in the alarm. If a fire broke out, five minutes could be too long.

“To get out of a house safely, you have two minutes, and the earlier you have warning the better it is,” Steven Leauber of the American Red Cross.

Nationwide, the American Red Cross is ramping up its campaign to save lives by installing alarms at homes that need them.

Volunteers loaded up cars with fire alarms then split into groups as they went door to door looking to replace old smoke alarms.

By days end, these Red Cross volunteers hoped to put in more than 200 new fire alarms.

“For those who weren’t home while the Red Cross was installing smoke alarms, they did drop off door handles so people could stay safe during a fire,” added Leauber.

In Towanda, we have picked different neighborhoods that the fire departments that needed smoke alarms. Those who got new smoke alarms were grateful the Red Cross took time out to help.

“It is good to have fire things and good for the Red Cross to do that. I am thanking them,” said Paul Spate.

Where there is smoke, there is fire and Red Cross organizers hope this will be the first step in keeping people safe, if fire breaks out.