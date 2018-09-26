Props From ‘The Office’ Are Up for Auction

Posted 9:48 am, September 26, 2018, by , Updated at 09:47AM, September 26, 2018

If you ever wished that you could work at America's favorite paper company, Dunder-Mifflin, you still can't - but you can own many of the furnishings.

More than 500 props from the hit sit-com "The Office" can now be yours, according to KCPQ. The items from the Scranton branch are on the auction block on the site Screenbid. The show aired for 9 seasons and centered around an everyday paper company led by a hilarious and goofy boss played by Steve Carrell. The American version was an adaption from the British version starring Ricky Gervais.

Most of the items look like normal office supplies (anything from computer monitors to desk phones) but they were used on-screen by the cast of characters; Jim, Pam, Toby, Dwight, and branch manager, Michael Scott.

Some of the items include Pam's Reception DeskJim's Desk Lamp, and Dwight's Sales Associates Association Award 2008.

All of the items come with a certificate of authenticity.

The bidding ends Friday, October 5. You can check out the full list of auction items here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s