Project Breathe: Helping Firefighters Help Pets

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — When firefighters pull up to a fiery scene, they never know what they’re going to find and there’s a good chance a family pet is hiding inside.

“By the time you get to them, they may already be unconscious. They may need the oxygen in order to bring them back, so being able to go in and get them and have the equipment on hand to help them is great,” said Shawn Prohaska.

Prohaska is the president of Invisible Fence of Northeast PA. He’s also a volunteer firefighter. A few years ago, his company started something called “Project Breathe.”

“Project Breathe is a corporate program where we donate pet oxygen masks to fire companies and ambulance companies across the country,” Prohaska explained.

Since the program started, Prohaska has donated around 75 kits to fire departments and ambulance companies throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

The Hanover Township Fire Department is one of those lucky recipients.

“It’s our 45th anniversary this year, so corporate gave away 45 kits across the country. People went on our Facebook page, nominated their town, Hanover Township just happened to be picked,” said Prohaska.

This week, Prohaska delivered the masks to the department, along with some training on how to use them.

Hanover Township’s fire chief is thankful, considering each of these kits runs around $80 to $100.

“Every family has pets and we feel it’s very vital that we have the opportunity if something were to arise we could possibly help them,” said Hanover Township Fire Chief Joe Temarantz.

If your fire department or ambulance company is interested in receiving a kit, you can get more information here.