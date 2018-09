Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. -- A father who shot his 8-year-old son will not go to prison.

Nevin Ebener, 31, was sentenced to five years probation earlier this month.

Orwigsburg police say Ebener told them he was showing the child his gun back in January when it went off.

According to investigators, the 8 year old was hit in the left elbow. and suffered a broken arm and pelvis as well as internal injuries.

Ebener pleaded guilty to simple assault with a deadly weapon.