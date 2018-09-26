× Pooches on Parade: ‘Fun Dog Show’ Coming to the Poconos

From best dressed to the best kisser, if you think your furball is best in show, an event in the Poconos could be for you.

The nonprofit group, Melon’s Gift, is hosting its 13th annual “Fun Dog Show” this weekend.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the event Wednesday morning.

The “Fun Dog Show” takes place Saturday, September 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Albertson Park on Wallace Street in Stroudsburg.

This year the “Fun Dog Show” is raising money for the HEADstrong Foundation in honor of local blood cancer survivor Karen Boyle. HEADstrong is a nonprofit near Philadelphia which helps families affected by cancer.

To learn more about the event, including the various categories your dog can win and for a registration form, click here.

To be connected to the event page on Facebook, head here.