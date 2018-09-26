On The Pennsylvania Road at the Bloomsburg Fair

Posted 6:46 pm, September 26, 2018, by

This week, a lot of us have paid a visit to the Bloomsburg Fair and Mike Stevens was among the visitors. His story is a bit of the fair brought home On The Pennsylvania Road.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s