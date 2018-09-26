Olivia Dorner Freshman Sensation at South Williamsport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Olivia Dorner is a freshman at South Williamsport and she's future of the sport in central PA. She's already 10-0 this season in singles, ranked second in the state and 86th in the nation. The 14-year-old plays up, in the 16 and under division. Her dad, John is the Williamsport tennis coach.

"It's so much fun. I'm just enjoying it," Dorner said. "I just like playing the sport. It's so much fun and I enjoy it."

"It's been an awesome season so far," he coach at South Williamsport, Theresa Summerson said. "It's been a joy having Olivia (Dorner) play with us. I've known her since she was a small child and she just has a great combination of her love of the game, hard work ethic and also has sort of the advantage, a dad who teaches tennis and spends a lot of time here at the West Branch Tennis Club as well."