× Milestone Birthday for Wife of World War II Vet

SCRANTON, Pa. — A wife of a World War II veteran celebrated a milestone on Wednesday, turning a century old, and by her side was her husband of 75 years and a former U.S. Marine.

You could see the excitement on Ethel Phillips’s face as she strolled into the room at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center in Scranton, but she had no idea what was coming next.

The lifetime Scranton resident celebrated the big 100 in front of family and friends. By her side was her husband and World War II Marine veteran Merlin Phillips. The couple just celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. Ethel says this is her most memorable birthday yet.

“I’ve never a 100-year birthday. I can’t believe this. I can’t believe all you people are here.”

In addition to a huge birthday cake that Ethel admitted she won’t be eating all by herself, she also received this birthday card from Governor Tom Wolf.

“Scranton’s been so wonderful. They’ve lived here their entire lives. They married 75 years ago. They were both from southside. Mom had various jobs all around Scranton. My father, scoutmaster, proud Marine,” said daughter Kristin Chamberlain.

The celebration will continue next week when Merlin Phillips turns 98.