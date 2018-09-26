× Man Suspected in Wiretapping Case Admits to Drug Charge

MONTROSE, Pa. — The man investigated for possibly wiretapping state police and charged with having weapons of mass destruction in Susquehanna County ended up pleading to a minor drug charge on Wednesday.

Nathan Grover of New Milford admitted he had a pipe for smoking meth at his home when troopers raided the place the end of last year.

Originally, troopers suspected Grover, who was a network tech for NEP Telephone, listened in on phone calls at the Gibson state police barracks.

That wasn’t the case,

Investigators also charged Grover with weapons of mass destruction. However, it turns out he was allowed to have the shooting targets filled with tannerite, a substance used to make exploding rifle targets.

“I think that there was some concern raised by alleged conduct at state police barracks. Ultimately, that turned out not to be true. During execution of a search warrant, police found some items found that were mistakenly believed to be something they weren’t,” said Grover’s attorney Jason Beardsley.

Grover lost his job and spent 10 days in jail in Susquehanna County after his arrest in January this year.