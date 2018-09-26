Gluten-Free Food at the Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- After a brief walk, I stumbled upon the Grilled Cheese Cafe 2, with several menu items listed as gluten free!

"We do have gluten-free bread which we can do any of our sandwiches on. We do have a separate grill so we can actually do it if it's more than an allergy than not," said Lottie Neiswender, Grilled Cheese Cafe 2.

Gluten-free bread, with cheese of course, piled high with chicken, hot sauce, and some ranch dressing, and it was delicious!

After that meal, I needed something to quench my thirst. The perfect way to wash down that gluten-free sandwich? Some freshly squeezed lemonade.

Then it's time for some dessert, and Nannycakes based out of Bloomsburg has plenty of gluten-free options.

"We have gluten-free macaroons, so they are a meringue-based cookie, and they have different fillings in different flavors," said Elizabeth Widger, Nannycakes.

The banana Nutella was exquisite.

Nearby, we found Loch's. This maple syrup farm based out of Springville has a lot of gluten-free sweet concoctions.

"Pretty much everything we've got is gluten free. It's all-natural maple syrup made right from the trees, got the maple carmel corn we make that's gluten free. We also have pure maple sugar candies," said Randy Loch, Loch's Maple Syrup.

We also discovered Grandma's Chocolate Chip Cookies. Owner Steven Vanhorn expects to sell at least 17,000 gluten-free cookies at the fair this week. I'll take a dozen.