Fun and Games at the Fair

Posted 6:37 pm, September 26, 2018, by , Updated at 06:35PM, September 26, 2018

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- My colleague Jim Coles and I set out to find what fun we could have at the Bloomsburg Fair, and it wasn't long before we found a tie-dye tent where Karla Bloskey was eager to help us create some colorful clothing.

Karla helped us spiral our shirts, put rubber bands around it, and add the color. It was a five-minute process, but we will have to wait 24 hours to see how our shirts turned out.

And of course, no fair is complete without games. Our first stop: balloon darts. We both hit two balloons, scoring us a small stuffed animal, but my eye was on the big prize.

The rainbow game seemed to offer the biggest prizes at the fair, huge stuffed animals, bigger than me! We gave it our best shot, and it came down to my last shot. I needed a 6 to win the biggest prize of them all.

The neon gorilla had my name written all over it!

