BLAKELY, Pa. -- Halloween's a little more than a month away, but it's starting to look like Christmas in part of Lackawanna County.

Every year, 90 days before Christmas, Ed Kolesar puts his first Christmas decoration outside his house on Main Street in Blakely.

It's a Mickey Mouse themed sign that counts down the days until December 25 here in Lackawanna County.