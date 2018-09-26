Abandoned Dog Found Alive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VANDLING, Pa. -- A dog that police said was abandoned last week in Lackawanna County has been found alive.

Animal cruelty charges were filed against Christopher Skorets after officers say he threw seven cats through a screen from a second floor window in Vandling.

Skorets is not in custody, and police are still trying to track him down.

The dog, Tara, was found and taken to a shelter and is being cared for by a foster family.