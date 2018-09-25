WATCH: 7 Year Old Wows Crowd with National Anthem Performance

Posted 8:44 am, September 25, 2018, by , Updated at 08:41AM, September 25, 2018

CARSON, Ca. — A seven-year-old girl’s performance of the national anthem wowed the crowd this weekend at a LA Galaxy game against the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

Since then, her performance on “The Star-Spangled Banner” has gone viral.

Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja of Los Angeles got the chance to sing at the StubHub Center after winning the team’s #GalaxySocial national anthem contest.

“I was thinking that I cannot do anything wrong because it’s a really special song to America,” Malea Emma told ABC News Monday.

Malea Emma began singing when she was one-year-old and made her singing debut at Carnegie Hall.

