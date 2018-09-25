× Vendors Content with Wet Weather at Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — People walking around the Bloomsburg fair Made sure to carry an umbrella, wear a poncho, or both. It seems like it always rains at least once during fair week and this year is no exception.

Larry Rompallo owns Crabby Larry’s and sells seafood. He prefers the rain to what he refers to as last year’s crabby weather.

“Six days of 90 (degrees) and above, last year kind of wasn’t good weather for soup. This year, so far, things have been good,” Rompallo said.

“I think everybody comes here for the fair and for particular food, drinks,” said Diann Shamburg at Kohr’s Orangeade.

Other vendors agree.

“I think we’d all say that. People like to come to the fair. Fair’s supposed to be in sweatshirts and jeans,” said vendor Cheri Bissinger.

Last year, Bissinger’s Apple Dumplings set up fans to keep people cool. This year, it’s flaps to keep people dry.

Even though it’s raining, vendors tell Newswatch 16 they really don’t mind. they’ve actually come to expect it.”

“You always get one day of rain at the fair, no matter what. We never get a perfect week,” Bissinger added.

Vendors say the most important thing is adapting to the weather conditions to keep people comfortable.

“They eat more when it’s cool and rainy than when it’s hot like last year,” Rompallo said.