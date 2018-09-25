Valley Farms Near Tamaqua Offering Fall Attractions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALKER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- With rain coming down, it was a damp and chilly day at Valley Farms near Tamaqua. The spirit was anything but dull, though.

"I'm proud of them that they stepped up and wanted to take the responsibility of doing something like this," owner George Donnon said.

Nowadays, Valley Farms is thriving, selling Angus beef, but three years ago, the family farm in Walker Township was nearly sold. Once a dairy farm, the Donnon family decided to discontinue the operation.

"The money would've been nice, but there isn't enough money that could've replaced what we do here now," Donnon adds. "I see my kids being happy."

After the Donnon family decided to keep the farm, daughter Lindsey came up with an idea to bring agricultural entertainment to the farm. It's all brand new this year and includes a corn maze and petting zoo.

"I've always thought about it over the years, and going to corn mazes and stuff, I was like, 'Why can't we do this? Why isn't this something we can give to the public?' " daughter Lindsey Zeigler said. "So I kind of started brainstorming and thought we could do a pumpkin patch, but then there's a whole cornfield, so why not do more?"

In addition to selling its beef to local farmers, Valley Farms is now giving people from the area something to do outdoors in the fall, while educating visitors about the farming industry.

"It was just great watching the kids in the corn pit," Donnon continued. "Watching little kids walk down and screaming about the alpacas that were standing here. It's heartwarming."

