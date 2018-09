MILTON, Pa. — Two suspected bank robbers are locked up in Northumberland County.

Police charged Jason Koch, 39, of Montandon, and Ross Earnest, 43, of Milton, with holding up Pinpoint Federal Credit Union on Center Street in Milton around 2 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say they were able to track down a vehicle seen leaving the robbery scene to Earnest’s home where police found items related to the crime in Northumberland County.