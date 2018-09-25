× Tractor Trailer Rollover Closes Road in Bradford County

STANDING STONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of a road in Bradford County is closed due to a tractor trailer rollover.

It happened on Route 6 at its intersection with Rummerfield Creek Road around 4 a.m. on Tuesday in Standing Stone Township, north of Wyalusing.

Detours are in place for large trucks and passenger vehicles.

According to PennDOT, the detour for passenger cars is in place using Route 409 and Route 1012, and the detour for large trucks is in place using Route 2010 and Route 187.

Route 6 is expected to be closed for several hours.

