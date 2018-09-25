This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: The Truth About Chronic Wasting Disease

Posted 11:40 am, September 25, 2018

Coming up this week on POL, we'll sit down with the state's expert on chronic wasting disease to find out what it poses to our deer herd.  Plus, we'll ask our newest game commissioner what he thinks about Sunday hunting and more.  We've got all that plus the winners of this year's junior wild pheasant hunt and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

