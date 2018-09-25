Coming up this week on POL, we'll sit down with the state's expert on chronic wasting disease to find out what it poses to our deer herd. Plus, we'll ask our newest game commissioner what he thinks about Sunday hunting and more. We've got all that plus the winners of this year's junior wild pheasant hunt and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30.
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: The Truth About Chronic Wasting Disease
-
TOP Calls Product Giveaway
-
Enjoying the Sun and Some Shopping
-
This Week On Coaches’ Corner: Viewer’s Scorecard, Play Critiques, Tamaqua, Hazleton, and Lackawanna Trail Are Featured
-
Wet Week for Summer Camps in the Poconos
-
Schuylkill County Trout Unlimited River Restoration
-
-
Beyond the 7-Day: Potential Soaker Next Week
-
March Against School Consolidation
-
Flu Shot Season is Upon Us
-
Stoker’s Brewing Company: A New Taste in Tamaqua
-
Pennsylvania People and Places & POL Outdoor Club Drawing
-
-
Revolution Trolling Spoons Product Giveaway
-
Anthony Bourdain, Emmy-Winning Host of ‘Parts Unknown,’ Dead at 61
-
New Roof Planned for Historical Society Damaged by Rain