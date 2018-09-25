× This Week on Coaches Corner: Your Booster Stand Food; Central Columbia; Deep Into District 4; You Almost Guessed The Only Upset!

Take this week’s poll here!

Then, check out what’s in store for this edition of Coaches Corner.

Thursday, September 27, 2018

8:00pm on WNEP2

This Week on Coaches’ Corner – from the Bloomsburg Fair:

Pick apart some fun plays to watch!… from Abington Heights, Pocono Mountain East, and Valley View.

Central Columbia Head Coach Scott Dennis visits the Fair and the Corner!

Todd Bartley and our Coaches dissect District 4 with a special look at Montoursville, Muncy, South Williamsport, and Danville Area.

See how well, and well you did do, at last week’s Viewer Scorecard. You know your UPSETS!!

The boys will set their sights and crystal balls on: Valley View / Berwick North Schuylkill / Jim Thorpe Area Canton / Muncy Central Columbia / Danville Old Forge / Dunmore Wyoming Area / Lake-Lehman



Your host is Newswatch 16 Sports Jim Coles. Your coaches are Steve Armillay and Dave “Whitey” Williams. Your featured reporter and analyst this week is Todd Bartley.

Coaches Corner is brought to you in part by First Keystone Community Bank and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.